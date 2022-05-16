New Tripura CM Manik Saha chairs first cabinet meeting, state to formulate health policy, IT policy

Hours after the cabinet under new Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha was sworn in in Agartala Monday afternoon, he presided over the first meeting of ministers in which resolutions were made to formulate state health and IT policies to boost public healthcare and IT-based industries. The meeting also decided to introduce welfare measures for people with disabilities and particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

Addressing the media on behalf of the cabinet after the meeting, minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the state health policy would be formulated along the lines of the National Health Policy, 2017.

“A great job was done in developing public healthcare under former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Bypass surgeries, open-heart surgeries and the like have been done here. We shall formulate the health policy in the next two months for further development of the public healthcare infrastructure”, said the minister, who held the information and cultural affairs portfolios, in the Biplab Deb cabinet.

The health policy is expected to bring about the holistic development of the entire healthcare infrastructure, including primary health centres, community health centres, sub-divisional and district hospitals, state referral hospitals and so on, the minister said.

The cabinet also decided to formulate an IT policy in the next two months. “An IT policy was formed in 2017 in Tripura. It lapsed this year. It will be renewed and revamped to allow investments from big companies like Wipro, Infosys, Accenture, and TCS here. We shall formulate this policy considering the employment of the youth and the economic growth of the state,” Chowdhury said.

The IT policy, which is being drafted, will help entrepreneurs, IT businesses and invite investments from multinational corporations, the minister added.

The state government plans to do something big for the welfare of people with disabilities, including provisions for jobs, reservations, ease of access to government services, socio-economic development and so on, he said. “We shall do these to ensure Divyang individuals can live their lives properly. We shall announce schemes for them in all districts and sub-divisions”, Sushanta said.

All resolutions adopted in the meeting are “in-principle” and would be later discussed at length in cabinet meetings to formally announce relevant schemes.