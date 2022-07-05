NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu reaches Agartala to seek support in Presidential election

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu Tuesday arrived at Agartala on a short tour ahead of the election slated to be held July 18.

Murmu arrived at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport Tuesday afternoon and was accorded a warm welcome with performances by dance and music troupes from different indigenous communities of the state.

She was welcomed by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma, Union Minister of State for Social Welfare and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura, Tripura tribal welfare minister Rampada Jamatia and others after which the VIP entourage moved towards a city-based hotel.

She joined a meeting with MLAs and MPs and sought support following which, 36 legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and six MLAs of ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and two Lok Sabha MPs assured support.

A highly-placed source said presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has appealed for support at the meeting and said she would perform her Constitutional duties if elected as President.

Speaking to The Indian Express later, Tripura Assembly Speaker and BJP veteran Ratan Chakraborty said the meeting was a “routine work” for the NDA candidate to meet and seek support.

“As she is a candidate of the NDA, she is roaming the country and seeking support from us. We have assured full support. We shall be very careful that no vote is defective or disqualified,” Chakraborty said.

Meanwhile, senior IPFT leader and Fisheries and Cooperation minister Prem Kumar Reang said his party has pledged support of six of the eight MLAs who won the 2018 election.

Among the IPFT MLAs who aren’t with the tribal party anymore, Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who was a minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet, was dropped over differences with IPFT founder N C Debbarma over leadership claims.

Brishaketu Debbarma, another legislator of the tribal party, tendered his resignation before joining Tripura ADC’s ruling TIPRA Motha party last year.

Both are still officially IPFT MLAs but they don’t maintain links with the party anymore. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said he is fully confident that all MPs and MLAs present at the meeting Tuesday will support Murmu.

“The PM’s choice of President from a woman of the last leg of society and an ST candidate is historic to guide India, which is a country of extensively diverse composition. I hope she becomes the President and comes back to seek blessings from Mata Tripurasundari,” Deb said.