PM Modi to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura by October-end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura by the end of October to inaugurate the dwelling units rolled out under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), apart from a few other projects, said Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in Agartala Tuesday.

PM Modi would also visit Arunachal Pradesh during his tour to north-eastern states this time, CM Saha told reporters in Agartala on the sidelines of a programme.

“The PM is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on either October 27 or 28. We have just got the information. He is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. If he goes to Arunachal Pradesh first, he will come here on the 28th. If he comes to Tripura first, he will come here on the 27th, and will go to Arunachal later,” Saha said.

Modi during his visit to Tripura would inaugurate the houses that were constructed as part of PMAY.

“PMAY benefits are rolled out in three stages. He’s coming for Griha Pravesh or inauguration of the houses which have been completed,” CM Saha said.

Meanwhile, sources in the ruling BJP said the PM is likely to meet the Cabinet ministers and state-level leaders of the BJP during his visit.