Myanmar based drug kingpins threaten to kill Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura’s ruling BJP Tuesday said that Myanmar-based drug peddlers have threatened to kill Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Addressing a press conference at BJP state headquarters at Krishnanagar, veteran party leader and former minister Ratan Chakraborty said that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has received reports that drug peddlers had a meeting in Myanmar and they have hatched a conspiracy to liquidate Chief Minister Deb.

“There are reports with Union Home Minister that drug peddlers in Myanmar are trying to liquidate Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. We have got reports from our party sources. Officials from the Home Ministry have spoken with our party leaders as well”, Chakraborty said.

He also added that drug peddling circuit in North East region have taken a hit since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in March this year and drug peddlers based in Myanmar have taken it very seriously.

As per reports, over 50 thousand Kg cannabis was recovered along with narcotic pills, heroin, brown sugar, and other intoxicants during the last six months. Over 120 persons were arrested in connection with drug cases.

“Drug peddlers are scared because their business has taken a severe hit. We shall write to the Home Ministry to take appropriate steps”, BJP leader Ratan Chakraborty said.

BJP activists were also asked to make sure that security cordon of the Chief Minister is not violated under conditions to avert any attack on the chief minister’s life.

Biplab Deb, who raised the slogan of ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’ as one of the prime agenda against erstwhile CPI (M)-led Left Front government has been vocal about gaining good Indo-Bangla relationship through crackdown on drugs. Cannabis produced in Tripura and other banned drugs comprised an economy of over Rs. 1,500 crore annually, he claimed, adding that the drugs were earlier smuggled to Bangladesh.

Indianexpress.com tried to contact Tripura Police to know if they had reports of threat on the chief minister’s life. No officer agreed to comment on the issue.

