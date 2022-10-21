Motha chief lashes out at Tripura BJP, says ready to die if it’ll help tribals

TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has said he is “ready to be shot dead” if his death can ensure the welfare of Tiprasa, or Tripura’s tribals.

The comment came on Thursday, a day after a video emerged of the ruling BJP’s supporters purportedly chanting “death to Pradyot” at Ampinagar in Gomati district. The BJP and Motha, which rules the Autonomous District Council (ADC), are caught in a tussle over alleged financial misappropriation in the tribal council.

“Both BJP and TIPRA Motha activists are Tiprasa. If brothers fight brothers, Tiprasa will be at loss. I have heard the slogans raised in Ampi. I know those who incited these slogans are not Tiprasa but someone from outside. I want to clearly say, if you think my death would bring a solution for Tiprasa, then please go ahead and shoot me,” Pradyot wrote on social media.

He urged the BJP to focus on pressuring the central and state governments to find a constitutional solution to Tiprasa’s demands.

Referring to the allegation of corruption in the council, Pradyot said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report raised by the BJP pertained to 2014. “Our party came to power in the ADC last year. The ADC was run by G K Rao, who was appointed administrator under the governor for quite some time, and the CPM was in power before that. We have not got anything from the Rs 10 crore so far. If you want to accuse us, please give us the money first. There is no money in the first place; how can corruption even be there!” he said.

The council’s vice-chief executive member, Animesh Debbarma, told reporters that the BJP’s corruption allegations against Motha were “baseless and motivated”. “Their deputation was a 100 per cent flop. Ten people were seen submitting the chargesheet at Tulashikhar in Khowai district. There were similar situations in many places. We do not believe in violence. But BJP activists tried to incite violence in a planned manner. They attacked Motha supporters, twice on the same day at some places. But the culprits were not arrested. We demand immediate action,” he said.

Animesh questioned the BJP’s intentions and said the saffron party wanted to divert attention from the demand for a Greater Tipraland, “the real issue for tribals”. “It is clear as daylight that they have held a baseless agitation to confuse people,” he said.

Motha leaders also criticised the BJP’s “low-level personal attacks” on Pradyot. Many BJP supporters are joining Motha and this is what prompted the saffron party to make such attacks on the rival leaders, they alleged.

Motha demonstrated in different parts of the state on Tuesday accusing the State Election Commission of “deliberately” delaying the elections to the village committees under the council.

The council spans across 70 per cent of the state’s geographical area and is distributed across almost all the districts. The area is home to over 30 per cent of the tribal population comprising 19 communities.