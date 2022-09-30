Months before polls, Tripura govt announces over 10,000 jobs across departments

Five months before Tripura goes to polls, the state’s BJP-led government Friday announced a massive recruitment drive across more than 10,000 posts in different departments.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the cabinet has resolved to recruit all Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates at one go, in which 3,622 candidates, who qualified the examination, would be inducted in school education.

Earlier in the day, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said his government has released 3,446 teacher jobs since it came to power in 2018. In the Higher Education sector, he said 1,072 posts, including faculty members, assistant professors and lecturers, were filled up till date.

As a part of the ongoing recruitment drive, the minister said that 179 post-graduate teacher jobs were released in addition to 514 elementary teacher posts which will be filled up by candidates who had cleared the TET examination.

Meanwhile, the government is also working on releasing 3,108 more elementary teacher jobs for TET qualified candidates.

In total, 3,622 elementary teacher posts are being filled up by TET qualified candidates, requisitions for which were already sent to the Teachers Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT).

In addition to these, the education department is also in the process of releasing jobs in 230 graduate teacher posts, 220 Special Educator positions under the Vidyajyoti scheme, 100 posts of academic counsellors and 110 post graduate teachers.

While offers for the elementary teacher positions are already being released, all selected candidates under the education department would get their offers by October, the minister said.

Among jobs under other departments, 6,065 Special Executive posts were created under the Home Department. These would be filled up by the next six months on a contractual basis. These temporary posts would be filled up with Class VIII-pass candidates, who would have to apply to the officers in-charge of police stations concerned, who would in turn forward their recommendations to the police superintendents.

The SPs would recruit the special executives after scrutiny involving intelligence officials. The special executives would require to observe suspicious activities, be able to read or write in local language, control criminal activities, inform the police time to time, maintain local intelligence, pass anticipatory information in advance, keep watch on drug peddlers etc.

“They will be doing the job similar to SPOs but their salary structure would be higher. They will be regularised based on their performance later,” ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

The entire recruitment process is anticipated to be completed by December this year. While details of the contract and perks for the special executives weren’t announced, the ICA minister said the tentative salary is likely to be above Rs 10,000 at the outset.

Candidates for these posts would have to be permanent residents of Tripura, aged between 21-45 years with no criminal records or adverse reports against them.

Among a few other benefits for employees, the state government has hiked the honorarium provided to Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers under the health department. These employees are paid their honorarium in a 90:10 sharing ratio between central and state governments. Their pay would be hiked by 15 per cent borne by the state.

Meanwhile, the government is also considering proposals for 374 new posts in different categories in the engineering wing of the rural development department, including superintendent engineer, executive engineer, assistant and junior engineers, architects etc.