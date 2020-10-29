Tripura: Mob harrases singer, her alleged molester in viral video

The police said they are identifying people in the viral video and have arrested Sanjib based on a complaint filed by the victim.

Tripura Police Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man from Agartala for allegedly molesting a singer in a village bordering Bangladesh in West Tripura district. The arrest came two days after a video of a mob attacking and sexually harassing the singer went viral on social media. The mob said they caught the two in a compromising position, a claim denied by the woman.

In an interview to a local television channel, the victim said she was on her way back home with an acquaitance when the latter tried to molest her. Hearing her cries for help, some locals came to the spot and apprehended them, only to further harass and manhandale her. In a video of the mob incident, a man is seen twisting the woman’s arm from behind and groping her, while others hurl abuses.

“Sanjib Barman was found with the girl by some local people, allegedly while he was trying to outrage the modesty of the girl. However, the way some people handled them is unbecoming and we have come in possession of a video clip where people are seen holding her in an obscene way,” Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anirban Das said.

The police said they are identifying people in the viral video and have arrested Sanjib based on a complaint filed by the victim.

Meanwhile, several social and cultural organisations have come out in protest against the assault on the singer.

Tripura Sanskriti Samanyay Kendra general secretary Bibhu Bhattacharjee demanded police to immediately identify and arrest the accused.

