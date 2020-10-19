Mizoram revokes prohibitory order from village along Tripura border

Phuldungsai is on the Jampui Hills, the highest hill range in the state bordering Mizoram. (Express Photo)

Tensions eased along the Tripura-Mizoram inter-state border after Mizoram on Monday withdrew prohibitory orders on public movement at Phuldungsei, a small village perched atop the Jampui Hills, a day after Tripura claimed the tribal hamlet fell under its administrative control.

The standoff between the two states started three months back in August after a report found that 130 villagers living in Phuldungsei village had names in electoral rolls in both Tripura and Mizoram and double ration cards.

The local administration of North Tripura district also found that a part of Phuldungsei was shown in Mizoram’s territorial area.

North Tripura superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said cops and Tripura State Rifles jawans have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Though the issue has normalised to some extent, some troops would still be kept there.

Mizoram had issued prohibitory orders after Mamit District Magistrate Dr Lalrozama said an organisation of Tripura, named Songrongma, had intended to construct a Shiv Mandir on October 19 and 20 at Thaidaw Tlang without government permission.

“Prohibitory order…issued by the undersigned…hereby stands revoked with immediate effect as the proposed construction of Shiv Mandir at Thaidawr Tlang has been called off by Songrongma organisation,” the order issued by Lalrozama said.

While the boundary dispute pertaining to Phuldungsei is far from being over, both states are now waiting for the joint survey by Survey of India to ascertain administrative control in the area.

Mizoram’s rollback of the prohibitory order comes shortly after Additional Tripura Home Secretary wrote to his counterpart.

“I would like to refer to the prohibitory order issued by the district magistrate, Mamit district, Mizoram vide No. J.11011/33/2017-DC(M) dated 16th October, 2020 indicating areas of North Tripura district of Tripura state in his order which is highly objectionable. District Magistrate, Mamit has erroneously mentioned Betlingchhip (as also referred as Thaidawr Tlang by few Mizos) which is currently under complete administrative control and possession of the state of Tripura under North Tripura district,” Additional Home Secretary of Tripura SAK Bhattacharya said in a letter to OSD-cum-Deputy Secretary of Mizoram David H. Lalthangliana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.