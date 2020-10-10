Mizoram flags temple construction, community work in disputed border area with Tripura

With local community activities going on at Phuldungsei, Mizoram has reiterated the border dispute and sought indefinite status quo.

Three months after Tripura identified an inter-state disputed border area — a small village called Phuldungsei, perched atop the Jampui Hills — Mizoram has raised objections to the construction of a temple and ‘community work’ being done in that area.

In a letter to Tripura Home Secretary BK Sahu, Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi said any activities within the “disputed” inter-state boundary could result in law and order problems and sought “immediate and indefinite” stoppage of all sorts of work in the area.

“….report has been received by the Government of Mizoram regarding attempts by SONGRONGMA of Tripura to construct a mandir at the disputed inter-state border village near Phuldungsei at Thaidawr tlang, Mamit district. It is also reported that community work is proposed to be organized on 19th and 20th October, 2020. Since any activities within the disputed inter-state border can result in law & order problems, it is requested to kindly intervene and issue necessary instructions to the concerned District Administration for the immediate and indefinite stoppage of the proposed construction”, the letter made available to indianexpress.com reads.

It also informed that Survey of India was asked to facilitate a joint spot verification drive with the two state governments to resolve the issue.

In August this year, Tripura identified 130 villagers living in Phuldungsei village, who, it said, were registered both in Tripura and Mizoram and had names in both electoral rolls, two ration cards and enjoyed public welfare benefits from both states. The issue was flagged by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on social media, soon after which the state government took up the issue.

The local administration of North Tripura district, which maintained that Phuldungsei is part of Tripura, also found that a part of Phuldungsei was shown in Mizoram’s territorial area.

A letter from Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chandni Chandran to her superiors in August mentioned that Phuldungsei Village Council has been added as part of the constituency as Zampui Phuldungsei.

“….Traditional Phuldungsei VC as a whole (despite Eastern side falling in Mizoram) has been accepted as a part of Tripura. Hence, the inclusion of the VC and its residents in Mizoram electoral rolls seems to be problematic. There is an urgent need to demarcate the exact boundary between Mizoram and Tripura incorporating the entire Phuldungsei VC in Tripura,” her letter read. Subsequently, a joint survey was agreed upon.

However, with local community activities going on at Phuldungsei, Mizoram has reiterated the border dispute and sought indefinite status quo. No one in the Tripura government was available for comments on the matter.

