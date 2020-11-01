Withdraw security deployment from disputed border village: Mizoram to Tripura

Phuldungsai is on the Jampui Hills, the highest hill range in the state bordering Mizoram. (Express Photo)

Two weeks after the Tripura-Mizoram boundary dispute over a village simmered down following dialogue between the two states, Mizoram has now demanded that Tripura withdraw police and para-military personnel deployed in the area during the tensions.

The standoff between Tripura and Mizoram, over Phuldungsei village in the Jampui Hill range, started in August, when Tripura administration identified that 130 people living here were registered both in Tripura and Mizoram, and had names in electoral rolls, ration cards and other public welfare benefit schemes of both states.

Later, Mizoram claimed Phuldungsei and adjoining parts, which they call Thaidawr Tlang, are parts of Mizoram.

The tension piqued after an announcement by SONGRONGMA, a local tribal organisation, which said it would construct a Shiv Mandir and do community activities in the area on October 19 and 20. Mizoram opposed this, and issued prohibitory orders in the village. The prohibitory order was contested by Tripura on grounds of administrative command. Subsequently, after dialogue, the temple construction and the prohibitory order were both cancelled.

On October 28, a letter from Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiakangi to Tripura Home Secretary BK Sahu reiterated that Thaidawr Tlang is a part of Mizoram, and said a contingent of about 100 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were stationed here and new construction was being done to accommodate the troops.

“As the area in which the TSR is positioned and new constructions being made is inside Mizoram, you may shift the TSR from Thaidawr Tlang peak to a location inside Tripura and stop and remove all constructions at this location,” the Mizoram Home Secretary said in her letter.

Tripura Home Secretary BK Sahu was not available for comments on the subject.

However, a senior official said the government isn’t considering replying to the letter. “It doesn’t work this way, that anyone comes one fine morning and claims a part of our state as theirs. Denying the claim is also an acknowledgement of dispute. This is a part of Tripura,” the official, who didn’t wish to be named, stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd