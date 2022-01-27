Missing Arunachal youth: We just want him back safely, says family

FOLLOWING INDICATIONS on Wednesday that China has responded positively to handing over Miram Taron, the teenager’s family in Arunachal Pradesh’s Zido village is overjoyed. His father said they do not mind the delay due to the weather as long as he returns home safe.

“We don’t want anything else but our son back. We want him back at the earliest. But if it takes a bit more time for weather, so be it. We just want him back safe, unhurt,” Miram’s father Opang Taron, a farmer, told The Indian Express.

Miram’s mother Kutjit Taron, 43, fell sick recently with blood pressure issues, worrying about her son, who went missing eight days ago. She is better now and is waiting for her son to return, Opang said.

Opang lives with his wife, brothers and five sons, including Miram, in the small village in Upper Siang district, not far from China. The village is a short distance away from a forest, where Miram, Opang’s third-eldest son, went to hunt and collect herbs on January 18. He did not return.

According to Miram’s friend Johny Yaiying, who had accompanied him to the forest, Chinese troops had taken the teenager while he managed to escape and report the incident to the Indian authorities. Opang’s family later filed a complaint with the nearby Tuting police station.

Opang said the Indian Army and local authorities had sought identification marks and other details to confirm Miram upon arrival.