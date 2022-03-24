‘Minorities not safe’, Manik Sarkar reacts to BJP MLA’s ‘shut madrasas’ remark

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Manik Sarkar on Thursday said minorities aren’t safe in the state under the BJP rule and that such a “unnatural situation” didn’t exist before the saffron party assumed power.

Sarkar’s comments came two days after ruling BJP legislator Shambhulal Chakma reportedly said in the Assembly that the government-run madrasas should be shut down as “such religious educational institutions produce terrorists and not doctors or engineers”.

“A member, citing the speech of the CM of an adjoining state, said in the House that madrasas have to be closed because they produce terrorists. What is the meaning? When we raised the issue in the House and wanted to know the view of the government, they didn’t tell anything. The Deputy Speaker simply overlooked it and went to other issues,” Sarkar said.

“Such an intimidating speech by an MLA and the government’s attitude make it evident that minorities aren’t safe. We feel this is an unnatural development,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Chakma said he was quoted out of context and he never sought total closure of madrasas but only asked to shut down government-run facilities to ensure uniformity in public support to religious educational institutions.

He said he or his party was not against Muslims, citing steps taken by BJP-led central government, such as criminalising triple talaq and removing Article 370 from J&K, which, he said, will benefit and empower the minority community.

“We aren’t in favour of total closure of madrasas. I said govt-supported madrasas should be closed. If they take public money, why a particular religion should get the benefit? What crime did the others do to not deserve the same?” he quipped.

Stating that he and his party believes in ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhaav (equal attitude towards all religions)’, Chakma said he cited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s speech of 2020, wherein he had said that his government would shut down Madrasa and Sanskrit ‘tols’ and turn them into regular schools.

Chakma said, he had simply cited Sarma’s speech and reiterated that no religion should get extra benefit from public funds.

Referring to movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, Chakma said the film rightly portrayed how Kashmiri Pandits were persecuted following announcements through loudspeakers from mosques.

“Not only in Kashmir, the same thing happened in Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad…mosques played a role in unrest and communal disturbances,” he said.