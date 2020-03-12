MHA clears Rs 325 crore for new Integrated Check Post with Bangladesh in Tripura

Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh, only after West Bengal which has a 2,216.7 km international boundary with the neighbouring country. (Representative image) Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh, only after West Bengal which has a 2,216.7 km international boundary with the neighbouring country. (Representative image)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned Rs 325 crores for building a new Integrated Check Post (ICP) with Bangladesh at Sabroom in South Tripura, 130 km from here, announced Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Thursday.

When constructed, Sabroom would have the second ICP of Tripura, after Akhaura, which was set up in 2013. So far, India has 20 Integrated Check Posts, half of which are on the eastern boundary with Bangladesh. Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh, only after West Bengal which has 2,216.7 km international boundary with the neighbouring country.

Integrated Check Post (ICP) is a trade centre for facilitation of bilateral trade between India-Bangladesh as well as for movement of passengers across the border.

Speaking at an event in Agartala, Deb said that Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned the funds under a single scheme. Deb met Shah four days back at New Delhi and requested to clear funds for the new ICP.

Earlier in May 2019, the Government of India approved Tripura’s proposal to set up a second ICP in the state to build better trade, commerce and bilateral relations with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Back in 2016, the proposal involved constructing an ICP at Sabroom linking Feni Bridge. Feni bridge is an ongoing international connectivity project between India and Bangladesh via River Feni in the southern part of the state.

The 150 meter-long four-lane bridge would connect Tripura with Chittagong port in Bangladesh, which is only 70 km away from the Indo-Bangla border, and plays an important role in the proposed economic corridor through India, Bangladesh, China, and Myanmar. Feni Bridge project started in October 2017 and is expected to be completed by March 2020.

The ICP would be constructed on 49 acres of land, which has already been identified by the Tripura’s Industries and Commerce Department.

Since the last few years, efforts to provide access to Chittagong Port to Northeast states picked momentum. Several phases of provisionally-approved transit rights were also given to move heavy equipments via waterways to Tripura during setting up of a 726.6 MW thermal power project at Palatana in Gomati district.

Ongoing international connectivity projects in Tripura include Agartala-Akhaura international rail link in West Tripura district, which is scheduled to be completed this year, inland waterways transport at Sepahijala district apart from the Feni bridge. Besides, both countries have signed an agreement in 2018 which would allow transportation of goods from India via Chittagong Port in Bangladesh, which is barely 70 km away from the international border here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd