‘Medical negligence’ in lawyer’s death: Tripura HC orders Rs 10 lakh compensation to family

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice AK Kureshi and Justice SG Chattopadhyay was hearing a petition filed by advocate Pulak Saha, who has alleged 'system failure' by the police and hospital staff.

The High Court of Tripura Monday ordered the state government to pay Rs. 10 lakh compensation to the family of 27-year-old lawyer Bhaskar Debroy, who died at the state-run Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in March last year, allegedly due to medical negligence.

The High Court, in its verdict, has ordered the government to pay Rs. 10 lakh compensation immediately to the mother of the deceased. The counsel also informed that the mother of the deceased could move the civil court demanding further compensation and in such case, the amount would be adjusted to the compensation fixed by the High Court.

Debroy was taken to the hospital by locals after his motorbike met with an accident. He passed away the same night. His family later alleged negligence of duty by medical officers and other paramedical staff.

Lawyers staged protests and candlelight marches in Agartala, demanding justice for Debroy. Left youth bodies too held a demonstration in front of Tripura Police Headquarters, asking for ‘proper investigation’ into the advocate’s death.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also holds the health portfolio, visited Debroy’s family and assured them all steps were being taken to probe the matter. Six days after the incident, two doctors were suspended.

The state Health department formed a four-member team to investigate the purported medical negligence. The audit team found Debroy had 17 serious and critical injuries and yet the doctors on duty didn’t check him properly, Advocate Purushottam Roy Barman said today.

He also said the High Court order has revealed poor condition of healthcare facilities and said the lawyer’s death was a gross violation of human rights.