Many injured as Tripura Rath Yatra elephant runs amok, chariot crest falls on devotees

A policeman, a woman and two children were among those injured during Rath Yatras in Tripura’s Gomati and South Tripura districts on Friday.

At Debdaru village in the Shantirbazaar subdivision of South Tripura, 88 km from Agartala, an elephant pulling the chariot of Lord Jagannath Dev was learnt to have panicked, become aggressive and started running amok.

Speaking to reporters, a police officer in Debdaru, Joynal Hossain, said the incident occurred at 5.30pm. The injured constable, Dipal Kanti Dutta (58), was taken to the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital at Agartala for treatment of the injuries sustained on his hand. The two injured children–Rahul Debnath (15) and Nilesh Sarkar (10)–were discharged after preliminary treatment from a primary health centre.

In another incident, the crest of a Jaggannath Dev chariot got loose and fell on the milling crowd of devotees below, injuring many including a woman, at Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 km from the state capital. The woman, identified as Minu Rani Saha by local sources, was hospitalised with injuries on her head. A few others received minor injuries.

However, Babul Das, in-charge of the nearby Radhakishorepur police station, said the woman was yet to be identified. He could not give details such as which hospital she had been taken to either.

Disaster management volunteers and Red Cross volunteers rushed to the spot and shifted everyone to safety.

Rath Yatra festivities started in the morning in Agartala and several other parts of the state including Udaipur, Melaghar, Belonia and Shantirbazaar.

At Agartala, a thick crowd had kept the streets busy since morning as devotees jostled for a glance at the deity or to pull the ropes of the chariot. Devotees believe they will be absolved of sins if they pull the chariot of Jagannath Dev.

Contingents of police and the Tripura State Rifles along with National Cadet Corps and civil defence volunteers, apart from traffic police, were deployed.

Reacting to the developments, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted, “Deeply shocked by injuries of three devotees at Udaipur after Rath crest fell down. Praying to Lord Jagannath for speedy recovery of the injured persons.”