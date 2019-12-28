Manik Sarkar writes to Tripura police chief, seeks help to end attacks on opposition workers

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar urged the DGP to ensure people’s democratic right to protest and appealed to apprehend the attackers and lodge a case against them. (Express photo by Abhishek Saha) Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar urged the DGP to ensure people’s democratic right to protest and appealed to apprehend the attackers and lodge a case against them. (Express photo by Abhishek Saha)

Former Tripura chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has written to Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla, seeking his help to stop “political terror” and “attacks on opposition political party workers and supporters”.

In his letter, Sarkar claimed CPI(M) supporters were attacked by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at South Tripura and Gomati districts on December 18 and during protest demonstrations and rallies against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC revision and privatization of national assets.

“…the demonstration was attacked by the supporters of BJP all on a sudden. That caused injuries to many CPI(M) supporters who took part in the said demonstration together with some uniformed police personnel including one woman police officer. It is surprising that the concerned police station has lodged a case implicating those who were attacked, sustained injuries and some of them have been arrested and put behind the bar,” Sarkar wrote in his letter.

He also said that an anti-CAA protest, which had prior permission from the police, came under attack from BJP supporters at Udaipur in Gomati district.

Claiming that the law and order has broken down in the BJP-ruled Tripura, Sarkar questioned the “tacit indulgence” of a section of police officers with the attackers.

He has urged the DGP to ensure political terror and attacks on opposition political party workers and supporters are stopped and appealed the DGP to make sure that the people should not be barred from exercising their democratic right including the right to protest and those who attacked opposition demonstrations are booked and apprehended without delay.

