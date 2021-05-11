Manik Sarkar ‘attacked’: Tripura CM forms inquiry committee

A day after Tripura opposition leader and former chief minister Manik Sarkar was allegedly attacked by BJP workers in South Tripura district, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident and submit its report within 48 hours, officials said here today.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said: “The CM has ordered to form an enquiry committee headed by the district superintendent of police. It has to submit its report within the next 48 hours.”

The inquiry committee was announced even as Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath rubbished claims that Sarkar was attacked by BJP-backed goons.

Sarkar, who was en route Shantirbazaar in South Tripura along with other party leaders to meet party workers who had faced attacks in the locality, claimed his convoy was halted and attacked by a large group of people on their way. He alleged that the miscreants were backed by the ruling BJP.

Briefing the media later in Agartala, she said the ruling BJP’s state leadership was instigating miscreants to perpetrate attacks on opposition leaders. “People will remember these incidents. These will not be forgotten in the future. The way we are being targeted is not acceptable at all”, he said.

The attacks came barely a week after CM Deb said his government has put an end to decades of “culture of terror”, which allegedly started with the Left rule.

Sarkar, meanwhile, called out the “CM’s failure to provide the rule of law in Tripura” and said he welcomed violent attacks on himself if his “blood and life can reinstate peace, prosperity, democracy and rule of law”.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police clarified that they had provided adequate security in the area that Sarkar was visiting. “Hon’ble CM has asked SP (South Tripura) for a report on the incident of attack on CPIM leaders at Santirbazar on 10 May, 2021. Further it is clarified that there was adequate deployment and senior police officers were present at the venue,” tweeted the Tripura Police Wednesday..