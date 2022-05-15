scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Day after Biplab Deb steps down, Manik Saha sworn in as Tripura CM

Updated: May 15, 2022 11:59:28 am
Dr Manik Saha was sworn in as Tripura CM on Sunday. (Express Photo)

A day after Tripura Chief Minister Biplap Kumar Deb stepped down, BJP leader Manik Saha took oath as the eleventh CM of the northeastern state on Sunday.

The change of guard was announced on Saturday, a year ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Saha was elected leader of the legislature party — and thereby the new CM — at a meeting held in the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Previously in the Congress, Saha joined the BJP in 2016 and was made state unit president in 2020. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March this year.

Soon after he was named Deb’s replacement, a scuffle broke out among MLAs as minister Ram Prasad Paul protested. Paul also broke a few chairs before the situation was calmed, sources told PTI.

Several fresh faces were also added to the BJP’s Tripura committee. “Congratulations to all concerned revised state office bearers of BJP Tripura,” Saha tweeted, sharing the names of the new office bearers.

