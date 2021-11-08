Man suspected to be cattle lifter found dead in Tripura, case registered

Tripura police registered a case after the body of an unidentified person, suspected to be a Bangladeshi cattle lifter, was found at Kamalnagar of Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district. Two men believed to be his associates allegedly managed to escape.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death. The cause of death is not known and a post-mortem will be done. The body has not been identified. We are investigating,” a senior police official said.

He added that a separate case was lodged by the family members of a local resident, Litan Pal, who was allegedly injured when he tried to stop cattle lifters from stealing his cows late on Friday night. Police said locals claimed that two of the three cattle lifters had fled. On Saturday morning, a body suspected to be that of the third man was found at Kamalnagar, 500 metres from the spot.