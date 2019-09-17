Man lynched in North Tripura for stealing, three arrested

A man was lynched by an angry mob at Kumarghat village of North Tripura district, 132 Km from Agartala on Tuesday after he was caught red-handed in possession of things stolen on the previous night.

Kishan Debnath, 20, is a resident of Sukanta Palli village of Kumarghat and was purportedly involved in several theft cases, said Officer-in-charge of Kumarghat police station Pradyot Dutta.

Dutta also informed that Debnath allegedly stole a cell phone, headphone and a bicycle from two households of his village at the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

“He had involvement in all theft cases in this locality in the past. Villagers searched for him and he was found at Ratiabari, an adjacent village, in possession of the cell phone and headphones. The bicycle was dropped off somewhere midway”, the police officer said.

As per reports, the man was dragged all the way from Ratiabari village to Sukanta Palli, nearly 2.5 Kilometer away, and was thrashed by an angry mob. Police personnel from Kumarghat police station rushed to the spot after receiving information of the mob violence around 8 AM. The injured man was admitted to a local hospital, where he expired two hours later.

Mina Sarkar Debnath, 35, mother of the deceased, alleged her child was beaten to death and accused local residents of murder. A case was later registered at the local police station and three persons – Dilip Das, 50, Sukhesh Das, 55, and Rajan Sutradhar, 30 were arrested in connection with the incident.

Dilip and Sukhesh, both farmers, were victims of the late thief.