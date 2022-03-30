Man lynched over cattle theft suspicion in Tripura, 2 arrested

A 26-year-old man was lynched on suspicion of cattle theft in Baramura village of Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday. Police later arrested two people after victim’s father lodged a complaint.

Litan Miah from Tarapukur area, a bordering village in Dhanpur area of Sonamura sub-division, was badly beaten up early morning at Baramura on the suspicion that he tried to steal cattle, a senior official from Jatrapur police station said. Litan later died when he was being taken to a hospital, he said.

“We have registered a case and arrested two persons on the complaint of Litan’s father. Investigation is still going on,” he said. Those arrested were identified as Sentu Debnath and Amar Chandra Das.

Police said they were informed on Tuesday morning that villagers have apprehended a cattle thief. A police team reached the spot and took the badly-injured suspect to a local hospital. “He was referred to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala and died on the way,” the police official said.

A large group of people later gathered and blocked the road close to Dhanpur, which is also the home turf of Opposition leader Manik Sarkar, and the locality of Union Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik.

Reports of cattle smuggling are common in Tripura as the state shares a semi-porous border with Bangladesh. A manager of Dhyan Foundation, an NGO running a shelter specifically for cows recovered from smugglers, said they receive around a 100 new animals every month.