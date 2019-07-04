Man dies after mob assault for trying to ‘steal’ cow in Tripura

A 36-year-old man died after being thrashed by a mob in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Tuesday night after they suspected him of stealing a cow, police said on Wednesday.

Budhi Kumar Tripura, a daily wage labourer, was attacked in Noarampara at around 11pm. He was rescued by the police around midnight and taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries at around 3.30am, according to Suleman Reang, officer-in-charge of the Raishyabari police station.

The mob that attacked Budhi Kumar may have had as many as 25 members, the police officer added.

Budhi Kumar had stolen cows from the village twice before, said Reang, adding that on Tuesday, he was caught when the family, into whose cowshed he entered, raised an alarm. Incidents of mob violence were reported last year also. In two separate instances, an announcer and a hawker were both lynched by mobs.