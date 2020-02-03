Man arrested in Tripura while cloning ATM cards

North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said Sunny Buddy, a resident of Hissar in Haryana, was arrested while he was cloning the ATM cards. (Representational Image) North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said Sunny Buddy, a resident of Hissar in Haryana, was arrested while he was cloning the ATM cards. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man was arrested at Dharmanagar in North Tripura on Saturday evening while he was cloning ATM cards in order to withdraw money in an attempt of theft, officials said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said Sunny Buddy, a resident of Hissar in Haryana, was arrested while he was cloning the ATM cards.

“We have recovered one Mini DX 5 machine and other devices related to ATM card cloning and skimming. A case was registered at Dharmanagar police station under section 382 (b) of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer informed. The detainee was produced in a local court which sent him to 3 days of police custody.

Earlier on November 19 last year, two days after a massive ATM fraud in Tripura came to light, four persons including two Turkish nationals—Hakan Zanburkan and Fettah Aldemir and two Bangladeshi nationals —Md. Hannan and Md Rafiqul Islam were detained in West Bengal.

