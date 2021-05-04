Mamata should not become Bengal CM as she lost in Nandigram: Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Tuesday said Mamata Banerjee should not become the chief minister of West Bengal out of “moral responsibility” since she has lost the Nandigram seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Deb also said widespread post-poll violence has broken out in Bengal since the election results were declared.

Addressing a press conference here late on Tuesday evening, Deb, who had campaigned for his party ahead of the Bengal polls and also predicted a victory for BJP, said, “Mamata lost because the people didn’t vote for her. Therefore, she should not become the chief minister out of moral responsibility.”

Deb further added he would not become the CM if he loses during the next assembly elections in Tripura.

He also criticised Banerjee for raising questions over the Nandigram verdict. “If she thinks her defeat is a conspiracy, then there has to be some conspiracy behind every victory in all elections,” Deb said.

CM Deb, along with his Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma, MPs Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura, and BJP state president Dr Manik Saha, also claimed that five BJP supporters have killed, and several party offices and residences of BJP supporters vandalised since the poll results were declared.

“Our party would raise its voice across the country from tomorrow against the post-poll violence in Bengal. BJP activists would light five small candles each at their homes at 7 pm to mark their protest.”

Deb said no post-poll violence was reported from Assam after BJP came to power in Assam or when the BJP-IPFT government was formed in Tripura. However, CPI(M) has repeatedly alleged that Left workers were targeted in Tripura after the Biplab Deb government came to power in 2018.