Tripura: Evaluation of Term I answer scripts of Madhyamik and HS to begin from January 18

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) would commence evaluation of answer scripts of Term I of the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary board examinations from January 18, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said Friday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Saha said nearly 4,000 examiners are being inducted for the evaluation process to be held across five centres for Madhyamik answer scripts and in two centres for Higher Secondary papers.

“The exams were mostly based on MCQ and short answers this year and on 40 marks for Madhyamik and 35 marks for science candidates in the Higher Secondary exams. It should not take more than 10-15 days for the evaluation process to get over. We shall be able to announce the results within January,” he said.

TBSE is processing the exam results on its own this year in agreement with a private organisation. The exam paper evaluation is being done using special codes which would make a particular answer script unrecognisable for any individual, Saha said.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary examinations are still underway and will end on January 7.

“The answer script evaluation process of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary candidates was supposed to start from January 12. But since different schools are scheduled to have half-yearly exams of other classes till January 15, we have had to defer the evaluation date till January 18,” Saha informed.

Meanwhile, the Madhyamik or 10th standard board examinations are scheduled to commence from Saturday and will continue till December 29. As many as 43,180 candidates across 1,026 schools have enrolled for their Madhyamik board examinations this year and would write their papers in 82 centres spread across the state.

Around 28,902 candidates from 406 schools were enrolled to write their Higher Secondary examination papers this year, including Madrasa students.

However, the state government allowed all interested candidates to appear for their board examinations this year and allowed extra admission in the exams. Saha it is not clear yet how many students wrote their board exam papers in addition to those provided admit cards as per the schedule. However, he informed that attendance of candidates was very high, between 93-99 per cent in the different exam papers this year.