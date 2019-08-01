Uncertain how long Kamal Nath government will continue in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tuesday said it is uncertain how long Kamal Nath-led Congress government will continue in Madhya Pradesh. However, he clarified that BJP would not do anything to overthrow the democratically elected government.

“There is so much squabble and internal feuds within them that it is uncertain how far Kamal Nath government can continue (at Madhya Pradesh),” Chouhan said during a visit to Tripura today.

Chouhan, who is also BJP national vice president, served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2005 till 2018, when his party was defeated by Congress which emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats, 5 seats more than BJP. Subsequently, Congress formed government in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

However, Chouhan today said he feels the Kamal Nath government has utterly failed to live upto its promises of unemployment allowances, farm loan waiver etc, due to which people have cast mandate against them in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

“The Congress government has not fulfilled even a single poll promise since they came to power last year. Loot-raj is unleashed in the state (Madhya Pradesh). People have accepted that they committed a mistake (by voting for Congress). So, they voted against them in Lok Sabha polls,” the former MP CM said.

He added that there is so much internal feud and battle (within Congress) that it is uncertain how long Kamal Nath government can continue there. Chouhan clarified that BJP would not try to overthrow Congress government in MP. Instead, he claimed that Congress would do everything necessary for the fall of their own government.

He cited examples of Karnataka and said former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s government fell due to Congress and not BJP.

“Congress has a history of betrayal. They are responsible for fall of Kumaraswamy’s government. They earlier projected Devegowda senior (HD Devegowda) and later withdrew support. Congress will do everything (at Madhya Pradesh), we wouldn’t need to do anything”, Chouhan said.

Chouhan’s statements are considered crucial in the context of BJP president Amit Shah’s pledge for a Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress free India), especially after the abrupt fall of government at Karnataka, 14 months after it was formed. However, Shah has earlier clarified that ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ doesn’t mean end of opposition, rather the party’s culture.

Veteran BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is visiting Tripura to join the party’s membership drive. He congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his government for success in developing law and order, crackdown against drugs, introducing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and good governance.