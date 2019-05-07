Paswan’s LJP hopes to strengthen support base in Tripura as former JD (U) leader joins party

Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) Tuesday claimed the party is gaining mass support in BJP-ruled Tripura and said it hopes to assume the role of an important political player in the state soon. The party currently doesn’t have any elected public representative at any level in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference here today, Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) state president Rupam Kar said the party used to have very poor organizational structure till November last year. A series of reorganizations commenced since then.

Latest in the line was joining of former Janata Dal (United) state convenor Md. Kamal Khan.

The party now has got four functional district committees, some booth committees and an extended state committee. However, leaders say there is much work to be done.

Lok Janashakti Party did not put up any candidates and campaigned in favour of BJP in 2018 Tripura assembly polls and the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“We have supported BJP through various rallies, public meetings and other events across Tripura. We shall continue to do so unless we receive any instruction otherwise from our party higher ups”, Rupam Kar said.

On the coming panchayat elections, likely to be held before August this year, the LJP leader said they would develop their support base but would continue to support BJP.

The party also demanded strict punishment for people involved in a recent fake news campaign of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s divorce.