Locals damage cop cars in Tripura, demand release of NLFT ultras

A day after three National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) ultras were arrested, locals from villages in Dhalai district damaged vehicles of senior cops, including that of the additional superintendent of police.

Police said the vehicles were parked outside the police station when the villagers attacked demanding the release of the three persons. To disperse the mob, police had to resort to using force.

“The incident happened late at night on Friday at Ganganagar police station. We had arrested three youths following which the local people started damaging our vehicles, demanding their release. We tried to make them understand but they did not listen to us”, Dhalai superintendent of police Kishore Debbarma said on Saturday.

“However, the situation is under control now,” Debbarma added.

During interrogation, police had recovered SIM cards that proved they were involved in militant activities in the area.