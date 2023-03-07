scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Court sentences five to life imprisonment for raping housewife in Tripura

The Crime Branch carried out investigation and submitted a chargesheet against the five people, paving the way for a speedy trial.

Additional District and Sessions judge H Chakraborty fined all the accused Rs 50,000 each for committing the heinous crime.

A court in Tripura’s Gomati district sentenced five people to life imprisonment for raping a housewife in 2021, which shocked the northeastern state.

Additional District and Sessions judge H Chakraborty on Monday also fined Tajul Islam, Saddam Hossain, Rabban Ali, Samiman Ali and Dudhu Miah – all from Sonamura in Sepahijala district Rs 50,000 each for committing the heinous crime.

A couple from Gomati district went to attend a religious programme at Paticherri, around 8 km from Udaipur, the district headquarters town of Gomati on November 20, 2021.

“When they were returning on a bike around midnight, a group of youth chased them and hit the bike. The couple fell down on the road. Taking the advantage of the situation, the gang kidnapped the woman and took her to a nearby jungle where they gangraped her”, said a senior police officer.

On the following morning, the woman was found from the spot in a traumatic state and taken to Gomati district hospital in critical condition, he said, adding that three days after the shocking incident, the victim had given her statement against the rapists.

“After hearing the case, the court found all the five people guilty of raping the hapless woman and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for ‘a term of life’ with Rs 50,000 fine”, said Special Public Prosecutor Paltu Das on Tuesday.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 15:33 IST
