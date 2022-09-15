scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Six hurt as Tripura police use force to stop Left groups’ secretariat march

The agitators had nine demands including a violence-free environment, better healthcare, tribal empowerment, NREGA work and jobs for the 10,323 retrenched teachers.

The Mahakaran Abhiyan, organised by the CPM-linked SFI and DYFI as well as the Tribal Students Union and the Tribal Youth Federation, started from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan but was blocked near the Agartala Circuit House. (Express Photo)

A secretariat march organised by Tripura’s left-wing student and youth organisations turned violent in Agartala on Thursday, injuring six people including two policemen.

The Mahakaran Abhiyan, organised by the CPM-linked SFI and DYFI as well as the Tribal Students Union and the Tribal Youth Federation, started from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan but was blocked near the Agartala Circuit House. As the protesters tried to break the barricades and move ahead, police deployed water cannons, resorted to lathi-charge and burst tear gas shells to disperse them.

One of the injured demonstrators was said to be in serious condition and was taken to the GBP Hospital.

“There are crimes and violence going on across the state. Police could not do anything. Instead they burst tear gas shells and used water cannons on peaceful protesters today. We condemn this act,” said Students’ Federation of India state secretary Subhadeep Deb, adding that the protesters wanted “education, work and a terror-free state” and had people’s support.

Democratic Youth Federation of India state chief Nabarun Deb said the agitators had nine demands, which also included better healthcare, empowerment of the tribal council, NREGA work and jobs for the 10,323 teachers retrenched following a Supreme Court order.

For the past several months, the Opposition CPM and its allies have been on the streets blaming the ruling BJP for a variety of issues.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 06:48:01 pm
