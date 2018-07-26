Left govt tried to destroy Bangladesh youths by aiding drugs trade through Tripura: Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb at Parliament. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Tripura CM Biplab Deb at Parliament. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today alleged that the former CPI(M)-led Left Front government in the state had tried to destroy the youth force of Bangladesh, a friendly nation, by aiding smuggling of drugs to that country.

This is a second time in just about a week that Deb has accused the previous Manik Sarkar government of turning a blind eye to drugs trade across the border, a charge denied earlier by the Left party.

Sarkar “knew everything” about the smuggling of ganja and illicit pharmaceutical drugs through the Indo-Bangla border, Deb claimed today. “Sarkar acted like the blind king Dhritarashtra and turned Tripura into a den of the drug trade. It is the worst sin of all,” Deb said, while inaugurating a Haj Bhavan, a lodging facility for Haj pilgrims here.

Referring to Bangladesh, Deb said it opened a bridge on the river Feni at Sabroom in South district for developing Tripura as a modern state by using Chittagong port. “But left rulers aided smuggling of drugs to that country and destroyed the future of their youth force. This is not the behaviour one shows to a friendly country,” Deb alleged.

The Left parties praised Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in public while in reality, drugs were smuggled to destroy the youths of her country, the chief minister said. “This is their real face. Our government is not like that. We believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said.

“No country can become developed unless it becomes crime-free and has rule of law. Former chief minister Manik Sarkar had 20 years to know this simple truth,” Deb said.

Earlier on July 18, Deb had said his government has seized 20,000 kg of ganja in just four months, and accused his predecessor of doing nothing to stop production of the drug in the state.

The CPI(M), which ruled the state for 25 years before the BJP-IPFT combine came to power in March, however, denied the charge.

Tripura produced 1 lakh kg cannabis every year during the rule of the erstwhile Left Front government, and Dhanpur, the home constituency of Manik Sarkar, was the highest cannabis growing area in Tripura, Deb had said at that time.

Police sources said ganja is produced mainly in Sipahijala and West Tripura districts and its plants have been destroyed and burnt many times in the past. Ganja is generally smuggled to Bangladesh through its 856 km long border with the state, the sources said.

Altogether 150 Haj pilgrims would start from Tripura for Mecca on the holy pilgrimage tomorrow. The state government has pledged to provide all support including travel and logistic help during the journey.

