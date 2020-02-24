Left, Congress joint panel sweeps Tripura Bar Association polls

Members of Sangbidhan Bachao Mancha (save Constitution), a joint forum of Left and Congress supporting lawyers, swept the Tripura Bar Association polls. While the forum won 12 of the 15 posts, the remaining three went to the BJP.

The results, which were announced late evening on Sunday, named Congress-supported Mrinal Kanti Biswas and Subhashish Dey as the newly elected president and vice-president of the Bar Association. Advocate Koushik Indu was elected as the secretary while Mitali Nandi and Sujoy Sarkar were elected Joint Secretaries in the new Bar Association body. The former two are from CPI (M) supported panel and the Ghosh was supported by Congress-backed panel, both of which teamed up to put up a fight against BJP supporting lawyers.

Reacting to the results this morning, chief of Tripura High Court Bar Association and state Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas said this result is the first step against BJP’s ‘misrule’. He also said these results would influence state politics in future.

All India Lawyers Union state secretary Haribal Debnath said the movement for saving Constitution and democracy would be intensified in the days to come.

On the other hand, Tripura State BJP Legal and Law Affairs Department Convener Advocate Biswajit Deb said his organization has accepted the mandate of electors but claimed the BJP panel was defeated at the hands of ‘opportunist and unholy alliance’ of CPI (M) and Congress supporting lawyers.

“Two political parties, who are ideologically against each other, have thrown away their ideology and differences, teamed up solely to defeat the BJP panel. We shall take lessons from here and go ahead in future…..this is a defeat to an opportunist and unholy alliance”, Deb told reporters.

The Tripura Bar Association elections were fought on the lines of ideological difference between ruling BJP and opposition CPI (M), Congress. The latter accused BJP of tampering with the Constitution of the country and called for defeating them in order to save it while BJP fought the elections on issues of development of Bar Association.

In the Tripura Bar Association elections held in 2o18, BJP had won 12 posts.

