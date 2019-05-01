Left calls for workers’ unity as May Day not observed in Tripura for first time in 40 years

Tripura observed the May Day with scattered events Wednesday amid a call from former chief minister Manik Sarkar to unite workers and labourers against the onslaught on labour rights under the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre.

The International Labour Rights Day or May Day was celebrated for the first time in Tripura without a government holiday this year since it was introduced by first Left Front government under former chief minister late Nripen Chakraborty in 1978. Incumbent BJP-IPFT government dropped May Day from the list of government holidays last year and included it among ‘restricted holidays’.

Opposition CPI (M) took out a rally at Agartala city early Wednesday morning to observe the day. Later in the afternoon, Sarkar addressed a gathering of Left supporters in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, saying, “It was the workers and labourers who first came out in movement against the BJP-led government’s policies. BJP made promises in abundance in 2014 Lok Sabha elections to attract workers. Workers held nationwide movements and strikes in 2015, 2016, 2017 and in January this year. But while the movements were being held, anti-labour legislations were passed.”

The communist leader said his party has failed to reach all workers and labourers in the state and urged Left trade unions to organise labourers and workers from the unorganised sector.

Sarkar also said that nobody feels the BJP would return to power. But he said mere change in government would not fulfill aspirations of the working class and appealed people to continue struggle for their necessities.

“The Prime Minister is tired, frustrated, his body language doesn’t reflect the previous zeal. We can’t predict and have to wait for the election results. But even if a new government comes, it would be foolhardy to believe that all our aspirations would be automatically fulfilled. You should unite yourselves to continue this struggle. We are in this fight together,” he said.