Left-back outfits to hold fortnight-long movement from August 1 to honour ‘true freedom fighters’

CPI(M)’s farmers wing, the All India Kisan Sabha, Friday announced to hold a fortnight-long movement from August 1-14 to honour “true freedom fighters” of the nation with three other Left-backed farmers and workers organisations to mark the 75th Independence Day.

The outfit said the Indian Constitution is “being killed” in the name of Amrit Mahotsav. Speaking to reporters, Tripura president of the All India Kisan Sabha and former Assembly Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar said three national Left farmers and workers bodies — the Kisan Sabha, CITU and All India Kshet Mazdoor Union — would be holding a 14-day long movement across the country. The movement will include seminars and awareness campaigns to honour true freedom fighters of the country.

In Tripura, two more Left Front organisations — Tripura Upajati Gana Mukti Parishad and Tripura Tapshili Jati Samanway Samiti — would be joining the movement.

The ruling BJP has not been honouring true patriots of the country, Kar alleged, adding that those whom BJP revere as freedom fighters, like Veer Savarkar, actually served to further British interests during the colonial regime instead of fighting for the country.

“The BJP-led government is insulting true freedom fighters. We shall speak about true freedom fighters like farmers, workers and the common people who took up the fight with the British. We shall talk about the Santhal Revolt, Sepoy Mutiny, Jugantar Dal, Anushilan Samiti, the Azad Hind Fauj, Mahatma Gandhi’s Bharat Choro Andolan and others,” Kar said.

He also said the Bharat Choro Andolan would be commemorated on the streets in Tripura and across the country on August 8.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the India Constitution is “almost murdered” in the name of Amrit Mahotsav and said the recent installation of the national emblem on the Parliament building was wrongly depicted. He also said the President should have inaugurated the sculpture since the Parliament and the emblem are within the responsibility of the President of India.

He also alleged the PM’s act of offering puja before inaugurating the sculpture was contrary to the secular spirit of India.

“The Constitution is being trampled under BJP. We shall take oath to protect the Constitution on August 14 and shall hoist the national flag at 12:01 am in all our organisational offices — in the same way first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru had done,” Kar said.

He also added that all activists of Kisan Sabha and other organisations would light candles at their homes at 12:01 am on the intervening night of August 14 and August 15 to observe Independence Day.

The leaders said nationally, the movement will be organised by the Kisan Sabha and the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha. “This will be done to make sure the present generation knows about the real fighters of the country,” Pabitra Kar said.

Reacting to Kar’s comments, BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the Left should reconsider its comments since it had earlier insulted Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose several times. He also defended Savarkar’s freedom fighter status and said the true history of the first war of Independence, which was called the Sepoy Mutiny by the British, was known due to Savarkar’s writings.

He also said the Left organisations were found to take help from dubious organisations and anti-nationals like the Naxals in the recent movements across the country. “People are ready for their ulterior motives,” he said.

On Kisan Sabha’s decision to hoist the national flag at 12:01 am on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, Bhattacharya said the Left organisations should seek legal advice about hoisting the tricolour after sundown.

“There are many legal issues relating to having a tricolour hoisted after sundown. They should seek legal advice and if there are restrictions, they should back away from the idea,” he said.

The BJP leader also said the Communist party had a “big role” in the Partition of India and said the Left leaders should seek apology from the people of the country for their role.