Law and order in ‘much better position’ than other states: Tripura CM

Even amid Opposition clamour of deteriorating law and order situation ahead of the assembly polls in Tripura, chief minister Dr Manik Saha, who is also in-charge of the home portfolio, Wednesday said the overall condition is better than before and is in a “much better position” than many other states.

His comments came a day after Opposition parties slammed the government over the recent incidents of alleged armed dacoities, rapes, murders and use of illegal firearms on the streets apart from political violence at a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte. They added that the law and order situation is not conducive for the polls.

Congress and the CPI(M) also urged the Election Commission to ensure a smooth electoral roll revision, free and fair election and sought central security forces to prevent violence before and during the poll process.

Rubbishing the allegations, Saha, who held a meeting with top police officials on Wednesday, said, “We had a review meeting on law and order. I have interacted with everyone. Opposition parties are saying law and order has deteriorated. But from the interaction, it was clear that law and order problems have declined since 2018, especially in the last five to six months. All sorts of crimes, including thefts, murders, rapes, eve-teasing and others have gone down.”

Saha replaced his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb and became Chief Minister in June this year, just five months back. His comments came after his first ever visit to the Tripura Police headquarters and an hour-long meeting with senior officials. The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan, inspector generals, all the eight superintendents of police, additional superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police and sub-divisional police officers.

The chief minister also said severe cases of hurt and assault-related crimes have declined by 40 per cent while a significant dip has been recorded in murders and rapes.

Saha added the review meeting was held since the assembly election is due in a few months and the government wants to make sure that the law and order doesn’t deteriorate in any way.

Saha said the police officials also raised some issues regarding infrastructure and manpower shortage in some police stations. “Elections are around the corner and more manpower is required. I shall inform the Centre about it. I have asked the police force to ensure that law and order does not deteriorate under any circumstance. If law and order is not maintained, development can’t happen,” he said.

Claiming that the people are happy with the BJP-led government, the Chief Minister said, “People support us. Some Opposition parties are trying in many ways to disturb the law and order situation. It will not be tolerated.”

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Tripura saw the highest number of cases of political violence among all the northeast states during the assessment period. The report also said that of the 2,164 cases of crimes on women registered in the last 2.5 years, 381 were rape cases while 26 were gang-rapes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gitte announced the beginning of the special summary revision of the electoral rolls and said 27,33,891 voters were registered in the draft electoral rolls available with the commission as of now. It includes 13,80,181 males and 13,53,664 females apart from 46 individuals of the third gender.

The state used 3,328 polling stations spread across 60 assembly constituencies in the previous elections. The commission is introducing five new polling stations and is relocating 25 others for better accommodation, Gitte added.

On his all-party meeting with different political parties held Tuesday, the CEO said while many of them expressed concerns over the law and order situation and sought central security forces during the polls, the Election Commission’s current concern is to conduct a smooth summary revision process and produce error-free electoral rolls.

However, he assured that the Commission is “closely monitoring” the law and order situation in the state.

“At this stage, we are concerned with registration of voters. We have asked the parties to appoint Block Level Agents (BLA) and we shall arrange Block Level Officers (BLO) on our part. Whether it is voter registration, actual campaign or voting, we shall ensure that everything goes as per law,” the official said.

Asked how the Commission plans to cut down on political violence ahead of the polls, the CEO said, “We have asked Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) not to grant permissions to two parties to hold events at a particular area on the same day. Clashes happen where two parties have permission on the same day.”

The official also said all concerns voiced by the political parties were noted and would be actively looked into. “Whatever happens, it will be responded to as per law. We shall ensure that the registration process is free and fair, electoral rolls are clean and the poll process is as per law,” he said.

While the special summary revision was started Wednesday, the final electoral rolls would be published on January 5 next year.

Though the election schedule has not been declared yet, the CEO said the polls are likely to be held in the third week of February 2023. “Normally, the assembly elections are held in the third week of February. Counting is held in the last week of February or depending on the poll process in other states.”