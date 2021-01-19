Kokborok Day: Tripura CM shares pic in traditional ‘risa’, starts online trend

In an effort to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Vocal for Local’, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Tuesday started a social media trend, sharing a picture of himself in the traditional garment ‘risa’, and asking others to do the same.

Risa is a hand-woven cloth made by Tripura’s indigenous communities, used as head gear, stole, or presented as a mark of honour to a distinguished recipient. The Chief Minister shared his picture on Kokborok Day, a day to celebrate the local Tripuri language.

On Monday, Deb wrote on his Twitter handle: “Risa is a traditional attire of Tripura. Risa has been carrying the culture and tradition of the state since long. Our government has been trying to give it national and global identity since the outset. As part of the effort, I appeal all of you to wear Risa on occasion of Kokborok Day tomorrow and share your pics on social media. I shall share my photo donning Risa as well. This will lead to greater fulfillment of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘vocal for Local’ slogan.”

The trend has picked up on social media, with Law minister Ratan Lal Nath, other leaders, social workers and the common people sharing pictures with risa.

“It’s Kokborok Day today. Let’s play a vital role in spreading the traditional Risa throughout the country”, CM Deb wrote on his Twitter handle.

In his address at an event to mark Kokborok Day at Mohanpur, 25 km from Agartala, law minister Nath said his government is trying to introduce a language policy in the state to make sure no language of the smaller communities is lost.

He also said the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura has been working to develop Kokborok since it assumed office in 2018.

One third of the people among Tripura’s 37 lakh population are from 18 tribal communities. Most live in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which is spread across 7,132.56 square km and covers nearly 68% of the state’s geographical area.

As per government estimates, 8,14,375 people from Tripura, Reang, Jamatia, Noatia, Kalai, Rupini, Murasing and Uchoi communities speak Kokborok.