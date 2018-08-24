Kerala floods: CPI(M) questions Centre’s decision to refuse UAE aid

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat addresses the media in Tripura on Friday. (Express photo) CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat addresses the media in Tripura on Friday. (Express photo)

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Friday questioned the Centre’s decision to refuse UAE assistance for flood-ravaged Kerala and said India must not act as though it is a “big superpower and does not need help”.

The Politburo member, who arrived in Agartala to attend a state committee member along with General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, alleged that while the Kerala government has announced a loss of more than Rs 19,000 crore, however, the Centre has offered only Rs 600 crore.

“The Kerala government said the state has incurred a loss of around Rs 19,000 crore. The central government has sanctioned Rs 600 crores so far. Other countries, like the UAE, have come forward to offer assistance. UAE has offered India Rs 700 crores for relief and rehabilitation. The central government has declined this request without even consulting the state government. This was totally uncalled for,” Karat said.

The former party general secretary claimed a large number of Indians are working in the UAE, of which nearly 80 per cent hail from Kerala. “They are building UAE with their hard labour. It is natural that UAE will respond by offering help to India. Our question is why did the central government refuse help? We don’t think this is a correct policy. We should not stand on the false prestige that India is a big superpower and we don’t need help,” he said.

Karat added that the people of Kerala require assistance from all quarters and urged the Centre to take necessary steps in consultation with the state government.

Besides the Kerala floods, Karat also attacked the Centre over the increasing attacks on women, dalits, adivasis, mob lynchings and price rise, alleging these issues were creating a “vitiating atmosphere” in the country ever since the NDA government came to power in 2014.

On September 5, the CPI(M) farmer and worker trade unions will hold a rally in the national capital to protest against the alleged degeneration in governance, Karat said.

