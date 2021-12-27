Keep children away from negativity of social media: Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has urged parents to keep their children away from the negativity of social media.

“This is an age of social media. We should choose its positive side rather than the negative one. We don’t gain anything from negativity. Parents, especially mothers, need to select its positive side. If you are on the negative side, then your children will follow the same path too,” Deb said while inaugurating a children’s fair in Agartala on Sunday.

“Children are great examples of positivity. Mothers have a leading role in shaping their children’s future and positive character as children learn their basic education and culture from their mothers. An ideal mother can give an ideal future to her children that will build the future of Tripura,” said Deb.

Deb also laid emphasis on taking out the children to visit different cultural and heritage sites of the state including Chhabimura, Tripurasundari temple in Gomati district, Neermahal in Sepahijala district, etc. He also assured that he would work to build the future of the children and uproot the mindset of dependency on others from the state.

During the address, Deb also informed people about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 4. “Our country had Prime Minister before. How many times did he visit the state? And now we got a Prime Minister who has emotion for the state and he assured to visit here after I told that people of Tripura want to hear you. There lies the difference between the Prime Ministers, ” he said. The prime minister will be inaugurating the new terminal of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala on January 4.