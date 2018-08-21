Kaptan Singh Solanki to be new Tripura Governor, Tathagata Roy posted as Meghalaya Guv

Kaptan Singh Solanki, the new Tripura Governor, had served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2009 till 2014 from Madhya Pradesh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Kaptan Singh Solanki, the new Tripura Governor, had served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2009 till 2014 from Madhya Pradesh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Incumbent Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki has been named as the new Governor of Tripura, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

Tathagata Roy, who was appointed as the governor here in 2015, would be the new Governor of Meghalaya, said a Tripura Raj Bhavan official. He would be replaced by Solanki, who had served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2009 till 2014 from Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in June this year, Roy remained absent for some time due to health reasons. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi rendered duties at the Raj Bhavan in his stead.

During his stay, Governor Roy triggered a series of controversies including his tweets supporting Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s statements on the use of Internet and satellites in the age of the Mahabharata.

Many of his tweets have been controversial. Some of them had references of ‘Hindi Muslim Civil War’. One of his tweets in 2015 claimed Hindus of West Bengal would be ‘annihilated’ unless they would ‘reject secularism’. Governor Roy’s Twitter handle describes him as a ‘right-wing Hindu socio-political thinker’.

On June 2, Roy wrote on his official Twitter handle that he was not given Twitter’s ‘verified blue tick’ since he was a ‘vociferous right-wing Hindu’. His Twitter handle still says, “Nearly a lakh followers, but by quirk of fate (or twitter),no blue tick so far!” in the section of user’s profile information. Roy had earlier served as General Manager of Calcutta Metro Rail and is an acclaimed engineer.

