BJP president JP Nadda’s Tripura visit postponed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s scheduled visit to Tripura on January 10 was postponed in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The state unit of the party has also postponed all its activities for the next 15 days, a party spokesperson said.

Nadda was scheduled to attend a meeting of the BJP working committee here on January 11.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing throughout the country. Similarly, there is a threat from the Omicron variant, too. Although Tripura is safe, we are ready to tackle any situation. After discussions with the central leaders, we have decided to postpone all party activities,” BJP Tripura spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said in a press communique.

He added that though political activities would remain suspended, the party would continue its social activities.

A total of 103 Covid-19 cases and a death were recorded in the state on Friday, the health department said. The positivity rate in the state is 3.09%.