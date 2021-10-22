Jamiat Ulama Hind says miscreants attacking mosques in Tripura, submits memorandum to CMO, DGP for intervention

The Tripura State Jamiat Ulama (Hind), a major Muslim organisation here, Friday submitted a deputation at the office of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and alleged a series of violent attacks at different mosques and minority habitations in the last three days.

Seeking intervention of the Chief Minister and Director General of Tripura Police V S Yadav, Tripura State Jamiat president Mufti Tayebur Rahman said he believes a section of miscreants are trying to disrupt the communal peace in Tripura and malign the state government.

Speaking to reporters at Gedu Miah Mosque here this evening, the Jamiat leader said mosques and residential areas dominated by minorities in six to seven areas across Tripura, especially Gomati, North Tripura and West Tripura are being attacked. Miah also linked the attacks to the riots in Bangladesh.

“No one from the Hindu and Muslim communities of Tripura supported the heinous incidents of Bangladesh. We have protested against it before the Bangladesh Visa Office as well,” Rahman said, adding that a few “unruly, communal people” are trying to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of Tripura.

He claimed Muslims in far-flung areas are scared to get out of homes. The team submitted five demands, including legal action on purported attackers, immediate stoppage of undesired activities, action against rumour-mongers on and off social media and condemned the alleged communal violence in Bangladesh.

Reacting on the issue, ruling BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said he hopes no one disrupts law and order and said his party activists, especially from the Minority Morcha, are keeping close relations with everyone across the state to make sure such undesired incidents don’t occur.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said he came to know about a few such incidents from media reports and said he is hopeful the state government would take proper steps to prevent efforts to create communal disturbance.