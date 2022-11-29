India fast rising as global leader, future of all boys, girls assured, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar during Tripura visit

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Tuesday said India is fast rising as a global leader in economy and growth. Dhankar observed that the future of every boy and girl in the country is assured and urged students to get educated and contribute to the development of Bharat.

In his address at a seminar on ‘New Horizon of Educational Development in Tripura’ at the state-run Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) College in Agartala, the Vice President said: “Only a few months back, we became the fifth largest global economy, leaving behind our erstwhile colonial rulers. By the end of this decade, we will be the third-largest global economy. All of this is on one count – our education. We salute the mission of the PM who after 34 years, thought… to have our new National Education Policy.”

Vice President Dhankar, who earlier served as the Governor of West Bengal, said the new National Education Policy is a milestone achievement, a game-changer.

He said, “Education is the only vehicle that can bring about a big change. India is on the rise as never before. We are registering progress the world has never seen before. Our rise is unstoppable. Tripura is part of it.”

The Vice President cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East Policy’ and said the shift from ‘Look East’ to ‘Act East’ has led to development parameters being set with a separate focus on the East. He said the Act East Policy is now having an impact beyond the frontiers of the country, as he noticed during his first foreign visit to Cambodia as Vice President.

He said India is fast growing as a voice to be heard, as seen in Prime Minister Modi’s statement against war while he presided over the recent G20 summit.

“I have seen it with my own eyes, the respect outside for India was like never before. The very fact that I was on my foreign visit as Vice-President of India, mattered to everyone. I have been abroad during my career of three decades to more than three dozen countries. The change which I have seen with my own eyes, I have no doubt that the future of every boy and girl is assured,” he said.

Advertisement

Dhankar also said contrary to previous years, where anyone with an idea found it difficult to utilize it in reality, the government’s push for start-ups has now created a conducive environment for putting ideas into action. The Vice President claimed start-ups are changing the economic ecosystem of the country and said no other country in the world is able to match India’s progress.

Vice President Dhankar also urged youths and students to devote themselves to the welfare of the country, stand committed to its visions, and contribute to the rise of Bharat.

He said India is now working with a foreign policy that is in the interest of Bharat, every Indian (Bharatiya), and claimed the world is now falling in line.

Advertisement

Vice President Dhankar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankar visited and offered prayers at the Tripurasundari Temple at Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 Km from the state capital, Tuesday.

Later in the day, in his address at the MBB College, he said he found the Tripurasundari Temple grandiose and added that he would again visit the temple after the ongoing work of setting up miniature replicas of other Hindu Shakti Peethas at the temple compound is completed.