ISRO Technology Incubation Centre inaugurated at NIT Agartala

Tripura CM Biplab Deb at Bengaluru (Source: Twitter/@BjpBIPLAB) Tripura CM Biplab Deb at Bengaluru (Source: Twitter/@BjpBIPLAB)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated ISRO’s first Space Technology Incubation Centre at the National Institute of Technology Agartala via remote from Bengaluru. The Centre was launched at the first edition of ‘Spacetronics’ organised by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

Speaking at the inaugural session, ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said that ISRO is looking to incubate start-ups which would build applications, offer services and products which can be used internally and exploit opportunities globally given enough help to scale up.

“Given the availability of abundant talent in India, I am very excited about the tremendous opportunity we have to accelerate the space-related innovation and start-ups through this ISRO Space Technology Incubation Centre at NIT, Agartala. This facility, with active support from the state government of Tripura and IESA, the Ecosystem Partner, will be a big boost for the process in every sense”, the ISRO chief said.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who inaugurated the centre via video conferencing and remote access, said that the state is working to emerge as a prominent place in Indian technology map by nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship and invention.

“We have put in place policies and framework to ensure that the ecosystem is favourable to more partnerships, access to funds, ease of business, networking in the domestic and international market and more importantly, inculcating this new initiative – ISRO Space Technology Incubation Centre of the NIT, Agartala. This is a kind of process to develop start-ups by ISRO and the government initiative of Transforming India”, Deb said.

