Israel wishes to share technology with North-East to boost manufacturing, says Ambassador

Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka with Tripura CM Biplab Deb. (Source: Twitter/@DrRonMalka)

Israel wants to strengthen ties with North-East India through sharing of technology, Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka told reporters here during a visit to Tripura.

The envoy said Israel views India as a strategic partner and wishes to enhance understanding between the two nations.

During his two-day visit to Tripura, Malka met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Thursday. During a media interaction, Malka said Israel wishes to share advanced technologies with the north-eastern states to develop manufacturing capabilities in the region.

“Being a strong strategic partner of India, Israel desires to share advanced technologies with the northeast, mainly in the manufacturing field to develop the capabilities of the people living in the region,” Malka told the reporters before leaving the state Thursday.

The envoy further said that Israel also wants to make the region economically developed as it can be a good exporter of its produces and also shows eagerness to share knowledge of human resources development, education and innovation.

Regarding air connectivity between Israel and Guwahati, he said that it can be developed only after the Northeast becomes an exporter of its goods to Israel.

He also said Israel is keen to promote cultural exchange between the two countries and shooting Bollywood movies through a joint venture.

