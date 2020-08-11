Six insurgent groups in North-East call for 11-hour shutdown on August 15

Agartala: Women walk down a road as trucks are parked along it during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, near the Indo-Bangla border in Agartala, Tripura, Friday, July 17, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI17-07-2020_000105B)

Six banned insurgent outfits in the Northeast have called for a total shutdown in the region for 11 hours from 6 am till 5 pm on August 15 to boycott the Independence Day.

The shutdown has been called by Meghalaya based Hynniewtrep National Council (HNLC), Manipur based Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Assam based Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), and National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT), which is active in Tripura

In a joint press statement, the insurgent outfits criticised the government policy on ethnic solidarity and said over seven decades could not suffice for the country to become an “ethnically harmonious political entity”.

“…the very foundation of present India is structurally fragile and Armed forces are the only reliable bedrock. This and this alone is the strong thread that held India together; other invisible threads are either unreal or simply imaginary….This reality is manifested in the dominance of regional parties in more than 10 Indian states. The Congress party could not surmount the rise of regionalism in the 1960s and 1970s and later, it learnt to live with them. Even the so-called invincible juggernaut of BJP cannot make a dent in the popularity of many regional parties,” the statement read.

Criticising the BJP and RSS, the statement claimed Sangh’s theology of ‘Akhanda Bharat’ is “outrageous” since it adds Afghanistan, Tibet, and Myanmar to “hegemony of unified India through expansion”.

While the insurgent outfits couldn’t put forth any legal document for contradicting the Indian territory in the North-East region, they claimed these states or Western South East Asia (WESEA), as they call it, are under “alien occupation” and called for armed resistance.

“With a declared aim of liberating WESEA from Indian occupation, the entire WESEA region has resorted to armed struggle. In addition to armed struggle, peaceful non-cooperation is also a potent form of resistance,” the statement read.

Reacting to the issue, Additional Director General of Tripura Police Rajiv Singh said security forces are on full alert to avert any untoward incident.

“We are always on the alert. When it comes on red letter days like Independence Day, all the security forces are on high alert to maintain law and order,” he told reporters Tuesday evening.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd