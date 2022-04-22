Indo-Bangla railway connectivity project from Agartala will be complete by December 2022: MoS Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve Friday said that the work for the Agartala-Akhaura international rail connectivity with Bangladesh would be complete within December this year.

The project, which was scheduled to be completed by December 2020, was delayed due to land acquisition issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union minister also said he has asked the concerned officials to complete works on the schedule for the second Indo-Bangla international railway project at Sabroom in South Tripura and added his government has plans to build a multi-modal transit hub at Sabroom.

Speaking to the media at the State Guest House, Danve said he has been meeting railway officials and visiting crucial railway projects of the state, including two international projects with Bangladesh at Sabroom and Akhaura.

“I have visited Akhaura. Works for the station and the lines are almost complete. We have kept December 2022 as a target for the completion,” the Danve said.

A few days back on April 8, Bangladesh Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon took stock of the project’s progress on the Bangladesh side and reportedly expressed anguish at the slow-paced work. He asked the construction agencies to finish the remaining works within December this year, failing which serious consequences would follow.

The Agartala-Akhaura railway link is a 15-km-long stretch and would connect Akhaura in Bangladesh with an international immigration station at Nischintapur along the Indo-Bangla international border.

The ambitious connectivity project is expected to reduce the time spent on travelling from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka to 10 hours from 31 hours by train since the route would effectively reduce the distance from the existing 1,600 km to 550 km.

On the second Indo-Bangla international railway connectivity project at Sabroom in South Tripura, the Union minister said, “I visited Sabroom near the Bangladesh border. If the multi-modal transport hub is completed, people can travel from Kolkata in 16 hours instead of 38 hours. If the hub is built, it will be a huge advantage.”

The multi-modal transport hub would include infrastructure for goods transports and would be set up in discussion with the land port authorities. The minister, however, said he reviewed the progress of the work done so far in the Sabroom project and has asked the officials to make sure the work is complete on time. “Work on the Bangladesh side is still pending and discussions are on with them,” he added.