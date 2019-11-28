Indo-Bangla border smugglers in Tripura switching from cannabis to Yaba: BSF

Yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Previously known as ‘yama’ or ‘hore drug’, this illegal drug is common in South and Southeast Asian countries. Yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Previously known as ‘yama’ or ‘hore drug’, this illegal drug is common in South and Southeast Asian countries.

Smugglers active along Indo-Bangla international border in Tripura are switching from cannabis to Yabba tablets after the Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government and law enforcement agencies took stern action on cannabis last year.

The BSF secured items worth Rs 32.92 crore smuggled from Tripura’s borders this year. Among these, Yaba makes up for Rs 17.57 crores.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference at BSF sector headquarters at Shalbagaan, Inspector General Solomon Yash Kumar Minz said the seizure records show that smugglers are now focusing on Yabba tablets since these are easy to smuggle and hard to trace.

“Anti Smuggling activities are among our core mandates of border protection. We have seized 8292 Kg ganja this year in Tripura with an approximate market value of Rs. 4.86 crores, whereas the quantum of Yabba seizure is 3.51 lakh tablets, which is estimated to have a market value of Rs. 17.57 crores”, the official said.

The border guards recovered 1.73 lakh Yaba tablets approximately worth Rs 8.64 crores in 2018. The sudden jump in ‘pill’-smuggling also saw a dead drop in cannabis recovery. While Rs 11.14 crore worth ganja was recovered during raids and operations in 2018, the figures have come down to Rs 4.86 crores this year.

The effect was also seen on other ‘popular’ smuggled drugs in Tripura like phensidyle, a banned cough syrup. While Rs 45.91 lakh worth phensidyle was recovered here in 2018, the figures came down to Rs 38 lakhs this year.

Yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Previously known as ‘yama’ or ‘hore drug’, this illegal drug is common in South and Southeast Asian countries. The tablet is consumed orally, heated and vaped, crushed and snorted and even injected after mixed in a solvent. These are small, odourless and easily concealable pink-coloured narcotic pills.

Their smuggling trail commonly originates in the Myanmar border and enter Indian territory via Manipur, Mizoram and are moved into Bangladesh through the semi-porous border of Tripura. Nicknamed as the ‘madness drug’, Yaba was previously banned in Thailand and several other countries due to its severe adverse affects.

BSF IG Minz said the border guards have investigated and traced origin of these drugs to Indo-Myanmar border but they couldn’t give details on where these are manufactured.

“We can’t say where these are manufactured. We know there is no manufacturing unit of Yaba tabglets in Tripura. This state is mostly a transit route for smuggling them into Bangladesh. But scopes of our youths adopting this narcotic can’t be ruled out. So, we consider stopping drug smuggling is among topmost priorities here”, Minz told media.

Out of 856 Km international border with Bangladesh in Tripura, 67 Kms are still unfenced in different patches. Most of these patches are in Sipahijala and Dhalai districts, which also have some of the most rugged terrains, making it hard to pin-point every movement. Even in fenced areas, barbed wire breaches are common incidents. Parts of Tripura’s border areas were also declared malaria-endemic zones, where the para-troopers have to battle with mosquitoes and infiltrators with equal might.

Meanwhile, infiltration and exfiltration along Tripura frontiers have come down, IG Minz said. 236 person were caught while illegal crossing the border; these include 117 Indians, 65 Bangladeshi nationals, 53 Rohingyas and 1 Nigerian national. Few National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) insurgents surrendered before BSF as well.

BSF also briefed about its community service activities today as part of its observation of Raising Day of the corps on December 01. The border agency is offering pre-recruitment training to youths in rural areas of Tripura, organized 14 medical camps this year, installed 39 solar power units in different parts of Tripura among other activities.

