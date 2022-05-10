Indian Reserve Police personnel from Mizoram found dead in Tripura, investigation begins

The Tripura Police Monday started a probe after the dead body of an Indian Reserve Force (IRF) personnel posted in Mizoram was found in Tripura near the Tripura-Mizoram interstate border in Khedacherra Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Panisagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sauvik Dey said, “The body was handed over to the Mizoram authorities. We have started an investigation on our part. Nothing can be said till the post-mortem examination report arrives.”

According to preliminary investigation, the deceased was a 43-year-old constable of the 4th battalion of the Indian Reserve Force in Mizoram and was posted at Chuhvel in the Mamit district. Mamit shares a long border with Khedacherra in the Panisagar sub-division of the Tripura North district.

The primary findings suggest that the deceased constable may have visited nearby areas in Tripura for personal reasons. His body was found late on Sunday evening but no visible injury mark was seen on it.

After a few locals spotted the body, the police rushed to recover it and sent it for post-mortem examination at a local hospital. A case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code at Khedacherra police station over the issue.

Section 174 of the CrPC empowers the police to enquire and report when the officer in-charge of a police station or some other police officer specially empowered by the state government on that behalf receives information that a person has committed suicide or has been killed by another or by an animal or by machinery or by an accident, or has died under circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion that some other person has committed an offence.

The official is then required to provide immediate intimation to the nearest executive magistrate empowered to hold inquests, and, unless otherwise directed by any rule prescribed by the state government, or by any general or special order of the district or sub-divisional magistrate, shall proceed to the place where the body was found and conduct investigation in presence of two or more respectable inhabitants of the area and draw up a report on the apparent cause of death.