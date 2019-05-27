As drug flow from India to Bangladesh declines, officials raise concern of smuggling from Myanmar

Crackdown on drugs and cannabis in Tripura has drastically reduced the flow of contraband items to the neighbouring country, a team of Bangladeshi officials said on Monday following a meeting with Indian authorities on border management. However, the delegation also raised concerns of drugs entering Bangla soil through Myanmar.

A Bangladeshi delegation, comprising District Magistrates of Moulvibazar, Rangamati and Khagrachari, met their counterparts of Tripura’s Unakoti, North and Dhalai districts in Agartala and discussed border management, border trade and cross-border crimes.

Tripura shares 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh and large parts of Moulvibazar, Rangamati and Khagrachari districts are situated along the border.

“Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Police regularly furnish us with reports on narcotics haul. Flow of drugs from India is reducing now. However, other contraband commodities are still entering Bangla soil through Myanmar,” Moulvibazar District Magistrate Mohammad Tofael Islam said.

Lieutenant Colonel and Commanding Officer of 7th Battalion BGB Mohammad Mohiuddin said even though drug flow along Indo-Bangla border had slowed down, the problem would persist unless joint action was taken against the kingpins operating drug cartels.

“These kingpins are present in both India and Bangladesh. The border security agencies are highly active. But we can’t place our men on every inch of the border. Plus the border is semi-porous here. So, action should be taken against the kingpins,” he said.

After coming to power in March 2018, the Tripura government started a crackdown on illegal drug trade and smuggling. In the last 14 months, over 70,000 kg cannabis and huge quantities of heroin, brown sugar, yabba tablets have been recovered by Tripura Police, Revenue Department, BSF and other security agencies.

“We discussed on border management, border trade through haats set up along the Indo-Bangla border, cross border crimes etc. The discussion was fruitful,” north Tripura District Magistrate CK Jamatia said.

Rangamati Hill District Magistrate and Commissioner AKM Mamunur Rashid and Khagrachari Hill District Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam pointed out that there were no Border Outposts (BOP) of Bangladesh till 2015 due to lack of accessibility and connectivity.

“We have constructed over 20 BOPs with logistical support from India. We shall set up more BOPs for effective border management soon,” the officials said.

They also informed that two more Border Haats would be set up at North Tripura and Dhalai districts soon. Presently, Tripura has two Border Haats — at Srinagar in South Tripura and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district — where local products are sold to people living within a radius of 5 km of the Haat.