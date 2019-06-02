After removing health minister, Tripura govt now sends state police chief on long leave

Shortly after dropping Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman from the state cabinet, the Biplab Kumar Deb-led government has sent its police chief Akhil Kumar Shukla on a long leave and given Additional DGP Rajiv Singh the charge of his office for the time being.

A notification issued by Deputy Secretary of General Administration (Personnel & Training) Animesh Das said DGP Shukla was sanctioned ‘earned leave’ of 70 days from June 1 to August 9 along with permission to leave the station. The DGP is likely to return to his post and station on the expiry of leave.

A senior officer from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed indianexpress.com on condition of anonymity that the leave was necessitated since the top cop failed to control law and order under his watch.

“This decision was taken for requirements which arose in the administration. The DGP failed to maintain law and order situation under his watch on several occasions. All recent administrative decisions including transfers were taken to ensure optimum output as per priorities of the government,” the CMO official said.

At least five persons who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tripura were shot during police action in January this year. A TSR jawan was later beaten up inside the barracks in May. The incidents brought out the ‘shortcomings of law and order’ under DGP Shukla’s watch.

The DGP’s long leave was preceded by transfer of sixteen officials including former Chief Secretary LK Gupta. He was posted as Director General of SIPARD on May 24, which is essentially a demotion and is considered a punishment transfer. As many as 11 other IAS officers, two IPS officers and two officials of the Tripura Civil Service (TCS) were transferred as well.

Asked why those transfers were made, a source from the state secretariat said, “This government is committed to the welfare of the people. There were reports that some officials were acting against the priorities of government. So, this transfers were made.”

The Chief Minister expressed his discontent about the role of some officials during campaigning for Lok Sabha elections.

Soon after the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections was announced, CM Deb had said certain people in his party were acting against its interests and strict action would be taken against such people.